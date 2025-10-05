Principal accused of throwing hot water at pupils
A Gqeberha principal is facing an assault charge for allegedly throwing hot water on a group of pupils for being too noisy outside his office.
Though the police had initially withdrawn the case, the Bethelsdorp police station reopened the investigation two weeks ago following an outcry from the family of a grade 7 Van der Kemp Primary pupil who sustained burns on her left arm. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.