Principal accused of throwing hot water at pupils

By Andisa Bonani - 05 October 2025

A Gqeberha principal is facing an assault charge for allegedly throwing hot water on a group of pupils for being too noisy outside his office.

Though the police had initially withdrawn the case, the Bethelsdorp police station reopened the investigation two weeks ago following an outcry from the family of a grade 7 Van der Kemp Primary pupil who sustained burns on her left arm. ..

