Teenager murdered in Gqeberha after soccer tournament

A teenager was murdered in Gqeberha on Saturday night after allegedly being set upon by a gang of thugs.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers from the Walmer police station had attended the scene in Mimosa Road, Fairview, at about 11pm, after receiving an alert.
“On arrival, they were informed that the deceased was allegedly attacked by a group of six to 10 unknown people.
“The deceased is identified as Micah Klaasen, 16. He passed away at the scene.
“At this stage, the motive for the attack is unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”
On Sunday afternoon, a large patch of dried blood marked the spot in Mimosa Road, near the intersection with Frank Landman Avenue, where the youngster died.
Management at the Fairview Action Arena, a little higher up Mimosa Road, confirmed that Micah had been among the spectators at a five-a-side football and music event held at the venue earlier that day.
“We had security guards patrolling and there were no fights at any point.
“The tournament finished at 9pm and we turned off the music at 10. At that point the under 18s, who could not come up to the pub, left the property.
“We only heard later about this very sad incident.”
Janse van Rensburg said detectives were appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the incident, or who had information that could assist in the investigation, to come forward.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Estelle Edwards of the Walmer SAPS on 079-520-3256, or call Crime Stop at 08600-10111.
“All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.”
