DA launches campaign to take outright control of Bay
Party’s mayoral candidate, Retief Odendaal, vows to restore stability, ensure accountable leadership and end service delivery chaos
After a bruising nine months in a fractured coalition that eventually saw the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay booted out of City Hall, the party has learnt its lesson and is now gunning for outright control of the metro in the next municipal elections.
Launching his campaign, the party’s Bay mayoral candidate, Retief Odendaal, vowed to restore stability, insisting that only a majority DA government could deliver accountable leadership, end service delivery chaos and break free from the compromises of multiparty coalitions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.