After a night of heavy partying, a 29-year-old Despatch resident was fatally stabbed after he accidentally hit a two-year-old with a stone he apparently threw at someone else during an argument.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place during the early hours of Saturday morning in Albatros Street, Reservoir Hills.
“The SA Police Service in Despatch arrested a 29-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the murder of Shervago Hanse in Despatch.
“It is believed the victim was fatally stabbed after he accidentally hit a two-year-old toddler with a stone, following a heated argument.”
She said at about 4am, the homeowner wanted her children’s friends to vacate her premises after a binge-drinking party at her house.
“It is said that as friends were vacating the premises, one of them started to argue with the homeowner’s daughter, and threw a stone, but missed [her] and struck a two-year-old boy.
“It is further said that the toddler’s uncle, on seeing that his nephew was injured, [allegedly] retaliated and stabbed Hanse, who later died in hospital.”
The 29-year-old uncle was arrested and is due to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of murder.
Despatch resident arrested for allegedly murdering man after toddler injured
Image: GARETH WILSON
