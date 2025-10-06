News

First Nelson Mandela Bay ‘secret swim’ in aid of breast cancer treatment

By Guy Rogers - 06 October 2025

Dozens of Gqeberha women are taking a deep dive for a good cause by participating in a “secret swim” that will hopefully contribute to a new world record, all in aid of breast cancer treatment for the underprivileged.

The number of women signing up for the Gqeberha swim is rising steadily and there is still time to join before the big splashdown this weekend...

