Gary van Niekerk guilty of contempt after skipping court

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk has been found guilty of contempt of court.
He has to pay R2,000 or alternatively spend 30 days in jail.
In September, Van Niekerk failed to show up for his cyber fraud trial in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, skipping the opening day of his trial, and instead travelled to Germany.
On Monday, Van Niekerk told the court he missed the date because his secretaries had failed to enter the court date in his diary.
Magistrate Khuselwa Majali said Van Nierkek’s failure to turn up was his own fault.
“I am satisfied that your failure to attend court on September 10 was due to fault on your part and therefore you are found guilty of contravention of section 170 subsection 1 of the Criminal Procedures Act,” she said.
Van Niekerk faces charges of cyber fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.
The Herald
