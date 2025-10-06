Humansdorp principal suspended after tragedy on school premises
Decision taken to allow investigation to proceed without interference, says Eastern Cape education department
Humansdorp Senior Secondary School principal Shaun Felix has been placed on precautionary suspension by Eastern Cape education authorities.
The decision was taken on Friday last week after the fatal stabbing of grade 12 pupil Liyolo Wakeni, 18, on the school premises on September 23...
