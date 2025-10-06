A Malabar man has been arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after setting a shack alight with two women stuck inside.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened on Saturday evening.
“It is alleged that at about 6.30pm SAPS Gelvandale responded to a complaint of a shack that was burning in Maca, Extension 6, Malabar.
“On arrival the fire department was busy extinguishing the fire.”
She said the police were informed that two women, aged 25 and 29, sustained injuries during the fire and were taken to hospital for treatment.
“It was further alleged that the suspect had an argument with one of the victims, after which he poured petrol on the floor and set the shack alight with the women inside.
“On Sunday, the 32-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder.”
The suspect will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week.
Malabar man to appear in court after setting a shack on fire
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
