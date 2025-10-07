Building with LEGO turns childhood memories into a lifetime hobby
Few toys can evoke memories of both a joyous childhood discovery and searing pain more than a set of LEGO.
And for the members of the Eastern Cape LEGO User Group (ECLUG), building with LEGO is not just about following instructions — it is about building friendships, sparking creativity and reliving a sense of childhood wonder, one brick at a time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.