Family of slain young soccer star haunted by his senseless murder

‘With his talent he was going places’

By Bryan Goliath - 07 October 2025

As the heartbroken family of murdered up-and-coming young soccer player Micah Klaasen are consumed by anger and confusion, the motive for the brutal attack remains unclear.

Micah, 16, was assaulted and stabbed by a group of teenagers on Saturday evening after a five-a-side football tournament in Fairview, Gqeberha...

