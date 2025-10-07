Inmates join literacy competition aimed at transforming lives
In a battle of books and an effort to ensure inmates are rehabilitated and ready to be reintegrated into society, about 300 offenders went head to head with 120 pupils, students and ordinary citizens in the 15th Funda Mzantsi Championship.
The department of correctional services, in partnership with the National Library of SA’s Centre for the Book and the George Municipality, kicked off the four-day event in George on Monday...
