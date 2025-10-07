Jet-setting Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor guilty of contempt of court
If Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk did not skip his court appearance for a trip to Germany last month, it would have embarrassed the city, could have held up investment in the Bay and even cost lives.
This is what Van Niekerk told the commercial crimes court on Monday, but magistrate Khuselwa Majali was not buying it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.