A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of eight-year-old girl, Veronique May, whose lifeless body was found on Monday in Kariega.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said preliminary information had revealed that the victim was reported missing by her family to Kamesh police on Sunday after 5pm.
“A search was immediately launched by police.
“Information was obtained regarding the person Veronique was last seen with on Sunday evening.
“SAPS Kamesh found the man and for his own safety from the community he was remove to the police station,” Janse van Rensburg said.
After questioning the suspect on Monday, she said the suspect took the investigating officer to De Booi Street in Langa where they found Veronique’s lifeless body in one of the rooms on the premises.
“The suspect was arrested on charges of murder and will appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata strongly condemned the horrific act and commended the swift response by the investigating team.
“The murder of a child is one of the most heartless crimes imaginable.
“We will ensure that justice is served for this young victim and her family,” Ncata said.
Janse van Rensburg said the SAPS continues to urge communities to protect children and to report any suspicious behaviour immediately to the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Kariega man arrested for murder of eight-year-old girl
Image: GARETH WILSON
