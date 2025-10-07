Kariega mom tormented by thoughts of slain daughter’s last moments
“Why kill an innocent child?” This question, and the thought of what her daughter endured in the hours leading up to her murder, torments the mother of eight-year-old Veronique May.
Veronique, who went missing on Sunday afternoon, was found dead just metres from her home in KwaLanga, Kariega, on Monday...
