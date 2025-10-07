NMU spearheading coastal greenhouse gas observation system
A team of scientists from Nelson Mandela University are leading the way in establishing an observation system to monitor coastal greenhouse gases, a key driver of climate change, for SA and Africa.
Part of the EU-funded project will be a state-of-the-art sunken observatory, which has been procured at a cost of R10m, and will be installed soon in Algoa Bay...
