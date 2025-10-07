Single sample used to show Bay’s tanker water safe to drink
Councillors bemused by presentation, particularly as specimen taken from city truck rather than contracted vehicle
Councillors were left baffled on Tuesday after it emerged that only a single sample was presented as proof that water distributed by tankers to residents of Nelson Mandela Bay was safe to drink.
The bacteriological analysis shown during a public health committee meeting was taken from the city’s own trucks and not extracted from one of the privately owned contracted tankers...
