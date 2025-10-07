The South Africans who participated in the recent Global Flotilla initiative are scheduled to be released from detention in Israel and will be repatriated, departing via Jordan.
Nelson Mandela’s grandson and activist Mandla Mandela is among the South Africans who were arrested by the Israeli government aboard a boat that was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla headed to Gaza.
The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said on Monday it had been formally notified by the Israeli authorities regarding the status of the South Africans detained in that country.
“Minister [Ronald] Lamola extends his gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally, for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of the South African citizens.
“The South African government remains committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad,” the department said in a statement.
TimesLIVE
South Africans in flotilla detained by Israel to be released on Tuesday
Image: MISHA JORDAAN
The South Africans who participated in the recent Global Flotilla initiative are scheduled to be released from detention in Israel and will be repatriated, departing via Jordan.
Nelson Mandela’s grandson and activist Mandla Mandela is among the South Africans who were arrested by the Israeli government aboard a boat that was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla headed to Gaza.
The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said on Monday it had been formally notified by the Israeli authorities regarding the status of the South Africans detained in that country.
“Minister [Ronald] Lamola extends his gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally, for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of the South African citizens.
“The South African government remains committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad,” the department said in a statement.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News