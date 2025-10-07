Three Eastern Cape schools finalists in national gardening competition
A trio of Eastern Cape schools are hoping to grow their success in the annual National EduPlant School Gardening Competition.
After beating about 300 other schools, Jamangile Senior Secondary School (Maclear), Emafini Primary School (KwaDwesi, Gqeberha) and Zandise Primary School (Port St Johns) will find out on Tuesday whether they have done enough to claim top honours in 2025’s competition...
