Young Gqeberha DJ Bisà to release debut single
NMU student balancing the decks and her studies
The lecture hall and the DJ booth are two sides of the same coin for Nelson Mandela University logistics student Nqobisa Hlana.
And this week the New Brighton resident, who goes by the name “Bisà”, will on Friday release her debut single, Umama, featuring Masi and Borah RSA...
