ACDP rejects ‘attempt at state control’ over churches
The ACDP in Gqeberha has slammed the establishment of a peer review committee to regulate the commercialisation of religion, calling it a direct threat to freedom of worship.
Party members picketed across Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday in protest against the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Commission’s new section committee, which aims to promote accountability and prevent abuse within religious organisations...
