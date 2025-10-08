Age no barrier for Gqeberha poet Anne Drake, 94
While Anne Drake may be 94 years old and “a bit diabetic” it has not stopped the northern areas resident from doing daily household chores and even penning and publishing a newly launched book.
Drake recently released her compilation of poetry entitled Gedigte/Poems uit die pen van Anne Drake, celebrating the successes and highlighting the tribulations encountered throughout life...
