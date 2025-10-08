Bay metro backtracks on stadium takeover deal as handover looms
City now instructs MBDA to keep staff on its payroll but says flagship facility’s management must report directly to municipality
It has been three months since the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said it would take control of the city’s flagship stadium, but two days before it was meant to get the keys to the facility, it backtracked.
The city now wants the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) to continue to pay the stadium’s staff but instructed the facility’s management to report directly to the municipality. ..
