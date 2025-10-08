News

BREAKING | Another building torched in Fort Hare student protests

By KAZIMLA MFIKILI - 08 October 2025
A second building was gutted by fire at the university of Fort Hare on Wednesday.
UP IN FLAMES: A second building was gutted by fire at the university of Fort Hare on Wednesday.
Image: SCREENGRAB

Yet another building at the University of Fort Hare has been burned down amid the ongoing student strike. 

The campus administration building at the university’s Dikeni campus was set alight late on Wednesday afternoon.

It is the second building after the staff centre caught fire during the unrest. 

The administration building is significant to the campus as it houses key offices including those  of the vice-chancellor and the senate chambers.

 As reliable source said degree certificates of students who could collect them due to debt were in the building.  

The university had not yet responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The story is developing.

Daily Dispatch 

 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
SPOTLIGHT | Dwayne Johnson as he has never been seen before

Most Read