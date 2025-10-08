News

Comedian encourages SA citizens to make most of their country

Naraghi’s show a melting pot of local customs and tradition

08 October 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
Being a former Gqeberha resident of Iranian descent and a civil engineer doing standup comedy on the weekends, Vafa Naraghi will celebrate SA’s melting pot of cultures and traditions at The Athenaeum on Friday with his tour Becoming South African.

Through the show at the Little Theatre, Naraghi hopes to generate a sense of unity,  while trying to encourage SA’s citizens, through social media, to become visitors in their own country. ..

