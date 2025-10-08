Allegations are that the child’s mother arrived at the Malamulele police station to report a case of domestic violence after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, who is also the father of the deceased infant.
“While reporting the incident, she informed police that the suspect had also physically assaulted their baby several times. Fearing for her safety, the woman fled from the house, leaving the child behind with the suspect.
“Police immediately accompanied her to the residence. Upon entering the house, officers made a gruesome discovery of the lifeless body of the infant lying on the floor. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned and certified the child dead on the scene.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the baby had visible injuries on the head and face, indicating that he had been brutally assaulted before succumbing to his injuries. The suspect had already fled before police arrived,” said Ledwaba.
A case of murder has been opened, and a manhunt is under way, he said.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe described the incident as horrific and as an unimaginable betrayal of parental responsibility and humanity.
“It is deeply distressing and unacceptable that an innocent life has been lost in such a cruel manner. We urge community members to come forward with any information that can help our investigators locate and arrest the suspect so that justice can take its course,” said Hadebe.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to urgently contact detective sergeant Mpho Mbooi at 081-559-9546, the crime stop number 08600-10111, or the nearest police station. Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App.
SowetanLIVE
Dad on the run after allegedly beating 5-month-old son to death
Image: 123RF/sam74100/ File photo
A Limpopo father is on the run after allegedly brutally assaulting his 5-month-old son, killing him.
The man was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend who then fled, leaving their child with him. He is alleged to have then started beating up the child as soon as the mother fled the house.
Spokesperson for Limpopo police, Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened at Jimmy Jones village, Malamulele, on Tuesday morning just before 8am.
SowetanLIVE
