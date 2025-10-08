News

Kariega student sets up thriving reading club, tutoring programme

Premium
By Faith Mtwana - 08 October 2025

What started as a desire to make a difference in her neighbourhood has turned into a thriving educational initiative for pupils in KwaNobuhle.

At just 20 years old, Kariega  mechanical engineering student and poet Sinovuyo Mafilika is the founder of the Khalimani Reading Club Tutoring Programme...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Dwayne Johnson as he has never been seen before
PART 1 | Braais, pap, and Heritage vibes — SA awaits Guinness record for ...

Most Read