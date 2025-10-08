Municipality closes Tourism Month with presentation of certificates to guides

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality closed Tourism Month by handing out certificates to tourism monitors in the city on Tuesday — a week late.
The event at the Icebo Carwash in Kariega was attended by economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Bassie Kamana and acting department executive director Wandisile Makwabe.
The department’s visitor services manager responsible for tourism safety and cleanliness, Andile Mboyiya, said tourism minister Patricia de Lille had launched the Tourism Monitor Programme in 2024.
The monitors are deployed by government tourism bodies to enhance safety at tourist destinations by providing information, patrolling sites and reporting incidents to the relevant authorities.
The programme is aimed at reducing crimes against tourists, upskilling unemployed young people by providing job experience and creating a safer visitor experience.
“Nelson Mandela Bay in collaboration with the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Association was assigned to run a programme of 26 tourism monitors for the city and they were placed strategically,” Mboyiya said.
“Some are on the beachfront and along Route 67 as our visitors, especially during cruise liner season, will be walking from the port doing the route right up from the Donkin.
“The monitors will accompany the tourists because our city is highly challenged when it comes to crime.
“Their role is to provide information needed on the ground.”
On Tuesday, 22 of the 26 monitors were handed their certificates after completing the year’s training.
Makwabe said the city would launch activities focused on tourism throughout the year.
“Tourism is a job-creating industry and we wanted to focus on a specific theme, transformation.
“But we linked it to safety as well because safety is always a concern. So this is a combination of all those activities.
“But we said we should focus our close-out here in Kariega because the town has a rich heritage and heritage is a part of tourism.”
Icebo Carwash owner Siya Qusheka described it as an honour for the municipality to choose his venue to close Tourism Month.
He said this was an indication that more things were coming for the small town.
The Icebo Carwash transformed what was once an illegal dumping site known for crime into what is now a vibrant space, home to a thriving car wash and coffee shop.
The Herald
