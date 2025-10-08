Nine suspects appear in Kariega and Gqeberha over the murders of four youngsters
Grandad and father of slain eight-year-old launch themselves at suspect as community anger boils over
It was a day of high drama on Wednesday as several alleged child killers appeared in different Nelson Mandela Bay courts, closely watched by the enraged families of the victims.
They are facing charges related to the deaths of four youngsters, aged between eight and 19, in three separate incidents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.