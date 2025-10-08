NMU student organisations vie for control of SRC

The battle for control of the Nelson Mandela University SRC has reignited competition, with the DA Student Organisation (Daso), the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) and the SA Students Congress (Sasco) squaring off.
The two-day election, which began on Wednesday, will determine who leads the student body into the 2026 academic year, with all parties staging last-minute rallies and door-to-door campaigns across campuses.
The presidency is currently held by Daso with the EFF student wing hoping to reclaim the seat it lost in the last election.
EFF Student Command candidate Olwethu Xawuka accused the Daso-led SRC of failing to tackle issues affecting poor and vulnerable students, citing a year-long shortage of campus shuttles, a deepening student hunger crisis and unsafe off-campus residences.
“For instance, in the transport portfolio, there’s been a lack of shuttles this whole year.
“Many students have been left behind because of long queues, resulting in them missing classes or being late for crucial tests, and this limits their academic performance.
“Student hunger is a real issue, we have a register of over 3,000 students [who] require food parcels, but Daso only managed to cater for 600 students.
“We will ensure that a great percentage of our unfunded students get food parcels.”
On student safety, Xawuka said should the EFF win, it would prioritise the amendment of the accreditation policy criteria for all off-campus residences.
“We can’t have a situation where students live right next to a tavern, as is the case in Parliament Street and others.”
To prevent hundreds of students flocking to the campus in January, Xawuka said all repeat exams and reassessments needed to be conducted straight after the final paper had been written.
Daso’s presidential candidate, Somila Komani, hit back, saying the SRC under the leadership of outgoing president Lathitha Mbuzwana had fought tirelessly for the registration of unfunded students, provided emergency accommodation during the January rush, and led peaceful marches to demand safety reforms for off-campus housing.
“We have students and activists on campus every January assisting students to ensure no-one sleeps outside; we accommodated many students in January this year until we ran out of beds and this is an annual struggle.
“I had to accommodate some students in my room just to ensure that everyone was safe and we will continue with this effort until there’s a permanent solution.”
Komani said Daso had held peaceful marches in a bid to get the university and other stakeholders to look into the safety of off-campus students.
“We want to have our SRC offices back on campus so we can easily assist students around the clock.
“We had a peaceful safety march as students last week, calling upon the university management, law enforcement and local government to prioritise the safety of off-campus students.
“There’s been so many incidents, [including one] where one student was killed, and recently two students were [allegedly] violated in one of the residences.
“We are always at the forefront of these matters to ensure their safety.”
Komani said the university tended to blame NSFAS for accrediting residences that were not in safe areas when student representatives raised concerns.
Sasco NEC member Lonwabo Siramza said it was not fielding an SRC presidential candidate but was contesting the election as an organisation.
“Should Sasco win, then a president will be elected through branches.”
Siramza said some of its top priorities included the shuttle service system, students’ overall experience of NMU, and access to the university and NSFAS.
“New challenges have emerged since Sasco was at the helm and we want students to experience the institution like it was before.
“One of our proposals regarding the shuttle service is [for] the university to revert to the hybrid system of using both buses and taxis so it can meet the demand,” he said.
