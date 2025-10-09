Bail bid for Micah murder accused postponed
Four young men accused of murdering 16-year-old rising soccer star Micah Klaasen in Fairview on Saturday will remain in custody for at least another week after their bail applications were postponed on Thursday.
Magistrate Vuyo Tshiki agreed to the postponement during the second appearance of the accused — Chad Mitchell, 20, Josh Jones, 18, Lucius Samuels, 18, and Gerald Rubenheimer, 18 — in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court...
