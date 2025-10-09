News

Cars of two Knysna councillors set alight on same day

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 09 October 2025

Two Knysna councillors recently had their cars torched in separate incidents on the same day.

Former Knysna executive mayor Aubrey Tsengwa and Ward 7 councillor Mboneli Khumelwana, both ANC members, said the incidents had come as a shock as they were in good standing with the community...

