The University of Fort Hare has shut down all its operations temporarily after violent student protests that have caused extensive damage estimated at hundreds of millions of rand.
The university announced the latest development on Wednesday night.
“Earlier this evening, multiple acts of arson were perpetrated on our Alice [Dikeni] campus, including petrol-bomb attacks on the main administrative building, the student affairs building, the agriculture building and a newly built campus clinic scheduled to open later this month,” university spokesperson JP Roodt said.
“Firefighters and the University of Fort Hare's campus protection services are working continuously to contain the blazes.
“No injuries or loss of life have been reported.
“Preliminary estimates place damage between R250m and R500m.
“A detailed assessment will be undertaken by the university.”
Given the escalation of violence on the Dikeni campus, the university has confirmed it is no longer safe for students and staff to live, work or learn on campus.
Accordingly, the university has suspended campus activities with immediate effect and students have been asked to vacate residences.
“The university management expresses its deep disappointment and regret that the actions of a few have endangered the safety of the entire university community and disrupted the academic programme,” Roodt said.
“The institution remains committed to restoring normal operations as soon as the security situation allows.
“The latest developments, including the large-scale destruction of property, indicate that we are dealing with much bigger issues, with a significant component of sponsored violence and criminality.”
All students have been instructed to vacate university premises by 5pm on Thursday.
Daily Dispatch
Fort Hare shuts down as damage caused by violent protests estimated at hundreds of millions
Image: SCREENGRAB
The University of Fort Hare has shut down all its operations temporarily after violent student protests that have caused extensive damage estimated at hundreds of millions of rand.
The university announced the latest development on Wednesday night.
“Earlier this evening, multiple acts of arson were perpetrated on our Alice [Dikeni] campus, including petrol-bomb attacks on the main administrative building, the student affairs building, the agriculture building and a newly built campus clinic scheduled to open later this month,” university spokesperson JP Roodt said.
“Firefighters and the University of Fort Hare's campus protection services are working continuously to contain the blazes.
“No injuries or loss of life have been reported.
“Preliminary estimates place damage between R250m and R500m.
“A detailed assessment will be undertaken by the university.”
Given the escalation of violence on the Dikeni campus, the university has confirmed it is no longer safe for students and staff to live, work or learn on campus.
Accordingly, the university has suspended campus activities with immediate effect and students have been asked to vacate residences.
“The university management expresses its deep disappointment and regret that the actions of a few have endangered the safety of the entire university community and disrupted the academic programme,” Roodt said.
“The institution remains committed to restoring normal operations as soon as the security situation allows.
“The latest developments, including the large-scale destruction of property, indicate that we are dealing with much bigger issues, with a significant component of sponsored violence and criminality.”
All students have been instructed to vacate university premises by 5pm on Thursday.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News