Four suspects in court over teenage soccer star’s murder
Community members take to streets in protest at recent spate of violent deaths of young people in Nelson Mandela Bay
On the same day that dozens of residents lined the streets of Cleary Park in protest against the spate of violent deaths of young people across the city, four suspects accused of the brutal murder of talented soccer player Micah Klaasen appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court.
The four young men, and an additional three juveniles, are accused of murdering the 16-year-old in Fairview on Saturday night after a five-a-side soccer tournament. ..
