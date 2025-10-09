Get ready for some Gumball and Darwin craziness in Gqeberha
Gumball and Darwin are on their way to the Friendly City for the fourth leg of their South African Van Tour with a week of fun, laughter and wonderfully weird mischief.
To celebrate the arrival of Cartoon Network’s new series, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, the quirky duo are loading up their van with games, prizes and chaos to entertain crowds during their nationwide tour. ..
