News

Makana municipality still battling, mayor tells parliamentary committee

By Andisa Bonani - 09 October 2025

Years after the Makana municipality was placed under administration to rescue it from financial ruin, the city remains in shambles with failing water systems and collapsing roads.

On Wednesday, Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara painted a bleak picture of the municipality during a joint oversight by parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs committee in Port Edward...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
SPOTLIGHT | Dwayne Johnson as he has never been seen before

Most Read