Makana municipality still battling, mayor tells parliamentary committee
Years after the Makana municipality was placed under administration to rescue it from financial ruin, the city remains in shambles with failing water systems and collapsing roads.
On Wednesday, Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara painted a bleak picture of the municipality during a joint oversight by parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs committee in Port Edward...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.