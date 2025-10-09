Panic stations as new trucks moved back to unsafe depots
Bay councillors down in dumps over decision to shift expensive compactors from relative safety of South End Fire Station
Nelson Mandela Bay councillors were left stunned this week when it emerged that the city’s eight new refuse compactors that had been parked at the South End Fire Station had been moved back to the municipal depots.
The trucks were kept at the station for safekeeping because the five municipal depots are in such disrepair they resemble scrapyards, with security so lax that break-ins are more routine than rare...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.