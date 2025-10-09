Syndicate blamed for theft of precious cycads
Details emerge in court of sophisticated set-up targeting endangered plant
Details of how six men allegedly operated a multimillion-rand syndicate to steal and smuggle cycad plants from Nelson Mandela Bay farms emerged in court on Thursday during the failed bail bid of one of the accused.
Cycads are highly protected plants under both SA and international law because many species are critically endangered due to overharvesting, illegal trade and habitat loss...
