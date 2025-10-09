Three Lamborghinis have been seized from the home of “tender don” Hangwani Morgan Maumela, including a Urus SUV valued at nearly R5m.
The vehicles look brand new. TimesLIVE has learned that the SUV has less than 500km on the clock.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recently presented an interim report on its investigation into alleged tender fraud at the Tembisa Hospital.
It said it learned that three syndicates were responsible for the looting of more than R2bn through fraud and corruption, one of which was linked to companies associated with Maumela.
Three Lamborghinis seized from Maumela, including R5m Urus SUV
Senior reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
On Thursday, SIU spokesperson Ngwako Motsieng said: “This operation is part of implementing the SIU’s investigation outcomes and consequence management.
“We will communicate further once the legal processes have been finalised.”
An operation led by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is under way at the palatial home of controversial tenderpreneur Hangwani Morgan Maumela in upmarket Sandhurst, Johannesburg. #southafrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
TimesLIVE
