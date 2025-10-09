Two accused in Humansdorp pupil’s murder granted bail
Two of the six suspects charged with the fatal stabbing of a grade 12 Humansdorp pupil have been granted bail of R1,000 each.
Liyolo Wakeni, 18, was killed during a brawl which broke out on the Humansdorp Senior Secondary School premises on September 23...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.