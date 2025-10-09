News

Two accused in Humansdorp pupil’s murder granted bail

By Msindisi Fengu - 09 October 2025

Two of the six suspects charged with the fatal stabbing of a grade 12 Humansdorp pupil have been granted bail of R1,000 each.

Liyolo Wakeni, 18, was killed during a brawl which broke out on the Humansdorp Senior Secondary School premises on September 23...

