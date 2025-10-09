Two suspects were arrested early on Thursday, after attempting to steal an electricity pole in Deal Party.
The arrest was made by Nelson Mandela Bay’s metro police while on patrol.
The arrest of the suspects, men aged 25 and 26, came after metro officers pounced on them when they were seen carrying the pole along Burman Road.
Municipal officials said the swift action of the metro police prevented further damage to critical electrical infrastructure.
“While on routine patrol, metro police officers noticed two men attempting to remove an electricity pole along Burman Road,” the metro police said.
“When the officers turned back to investigate, the suspects were seen carrying the pole down the street.
“The vigilant officers immediately intervened and arrested the pair for damage to municipal infrastructure — a serious offence that not only disrupts electricity supply but also compromises community safety and service delivery.”
The metro urged residents to continue working with the city to safeguard municipal infrastructure.
The suspects have been detained at the Mount Road police station and are expected to appear in court soon.
The Herald
Two arrested by metro police for damage to infrastructure
Image: Supplied
