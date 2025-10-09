News

VW’s Kariega plant has three million reasons to celebrate

By Herald Reporter - 09 October 2025

For almost 75 years, the Volkswagen plant in Kariega has been home to many iconic vehicles — three million, in fact.

The employees of Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) recently celebrated a significant milestone, as a smoky-grey Polo Vivo became the three-millionth car built for the SA market at the plant...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
SPOTLIGHT | Dwayne Johnson as he has never been seen before

Most Read