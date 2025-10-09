VW’s Kariega plant has three million reasons to celebrate
For almost 75 years, the Volkswagen plant in Kariega has been home to many iconic vehicles — three million, in fact.
The employees of Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) recently celebrated a significant milestone, as a smoky-grey Polo Vivo became the three-millionth car built for the SA market at the plant...
