Defending multilateralism essential, says trade minister at G20 meeting in Gqeberha
As geopolitical rivalries, protectionist policies and mounting global crises strain international co-operation, SA has used the opening of the G20 trade and investment ministers meeting to push for consensus-driven compromises among divided powers.
On Friday, trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau said defending multilateralism was the only viable path forward...
