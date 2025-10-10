News

Defending multilateralism essential, says trade minister at G20 meeting in Gqeberha

By Nomazima Nkosi - 10 October 2025

As geopolitical rivalries, protectionist policies and mounting global crises strain international co-operation, SA has used the opening of the G20 trade and investment ministers meeting to push for consensus-driven compromises among divided powers.

On Friday, trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau said defending multilateralism was the only viable path forward...

