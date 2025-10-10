Desperate Motherwell patients protest outside clinic
Residents claim ill people battled to access Kamvelihle facility due to staff shortages, but department insists it is adequately staffed
Irate Motherwell patients battling to access services at a clinic in the area staged a protest outside the facility on Wednesday.
Residents of the Nelson Mandela Bay township claimed that the Kamvelihle Clinic had only had one nurse on duty since Monday, resulting in long waiting periods for patients — if they were fortunate enough to be attended to at all...
