The Herald
Entrepreneur, 60, to appear in court for alleged tax return failures
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A 60-year-old business owner has been served with a summons to appear in court on October 17 for alleged contravention of the Tax Administration Act.
The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha served the summons on the man and his business entity on Thursday.
According to Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, the suspect allegedly failed to submit VAT returns for 2020, 2021 and 2025.
“The reports indicated that he also failed to submit provisional tax returns for the years 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
“Lastly, the reports further divulged that he failed to submit Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) returns from November 2024 to February 2025 in respect of the business company.
“A comprehensive investigation initiated by the SA Revenue Service (Sars), where a formal complaint was lodged, was then handed over to the Hawks for further probing.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect ostensibly failed to submit mandatory tax returns over several financial periods, which culminated in him being served with a summons,” Mhlakuvana said.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on October 17.
