Mabuyane holds talks with Netherlands trade minister on closer ties

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has hailed the province’s growing global profile as a frontier for trade and industrialisation, saying partnerships with countries such as the Netherlands are key to driving inclusive economic growth and investment.
Mabuyane was speaking with a delegation from the Netherlands led by the country’s foreign trade and development minister, Aukje de Vries, in Gqeberha on Thursday.
The delegation, which included economic development, tourism and agriculture MEC Nonkqubela Pieters, met before the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting at the Boardwalk on Friday which will be led by trade and industry minister Parks Tau.
The Thursday meeting explored new opportunities for economic co-operation, focusing on trade, investment and sustainable development between the province and the Netherlands.
Speaking during the closed session at the Radisson Blue hotel, Mabuyane said both countries shared a long and evolving relationship, one grounded in trade, culture and mutual respect.
“Over the years, Dutch enterprises have been instrumental partners in several sectors of our provincial economy, including automotive manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, renewable energy and the ocean economy.” he said.
“Today’s engagement offers an opportunity to deepen that partnership and to explore new areas of collaboration that align with our shared commitment for innovation, sustainability and inclusive economic growth.
“As the Eastern Cape provincial government, we are keen to strengthen our province’s global linkages and to position the Eastern Cape as a preferred destination for investment and trade.”
Mabuyane said the province was seeking to harness Dutch expertise in water management, sustainable agriculture and circular economy practices to tackle climate change, food security and energy transition challenges.
He said practical partnerships, knowledge exchange and joint investment ventures with the Netherlands could accelerate development priorities while advancing international trade objectives.
Mabuyane holds talks with Netherlands trade minister on closer ties
