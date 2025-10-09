Following the shooting of Sithole and two other people who survived, Masondo said the provincial serious and violent crimes investigations worked closely with crime intelligence to trace the suspects. "Bhekukuhle Sithole, 36, and Mkhululi Sithole, 33, were arrested within a few days and charged with murder and attempted murder. They are still in custody and their next court appearance is on November 20," he said.
Man wanted for murder of IFP MP shot dead after threatening cops with a 'fake gun'
Gauteng police have gunned down the man who was wanted for the murder of an IFP chief-whip after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at them.
Zamani Ngila Ximba had been on the run since May 31 when Khethamabala Sithole was shot dead at a hostel in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.
Spokesperson for the Gauteng police, Col Mavela Masondo, said Ximba was shot on Thursday morning after officers got information he was hiding in Duduza, Nigel. "As police entered the house, Ximba pointed a firearm at the police and the police shot at him. Upon retrieving the firearm from Ximba, it was discovered [it] was a replica firearm," he said.
Following the shooting of Sithole and two other people who survived, Masondo said the provincial serious and violent crimes investigations worked closely with crime intelligence to trace the suspects. "Bhekukuhle Sithole, 36, and Mkhululi Sithole, 33, were arrested within a few days and charged with murder and attempted murder. They are still in custody and their next court appearance is on November 20," he said.
"Ximba, who was identified as the third suspect was issued with a warrant of arrest. He had been on run until the police discovered his hiding place in Duduza."
Masondo said the independent police investigative directorate was informed about the incident.
