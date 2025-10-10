Nelson Mandela Bay businesses show they care about welfare of young people

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, through its Women Empowerment Network, has formally adopted two local child and youth care organisations — the SOS Children’s Village and the ACVV Khayalethu Child and Youth Care Centre.
This move reflects the business community’s deepening commitment to inclusive social development in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Thursday’s adoption was marked by a handover event during which generous donations of clothing, sanitary towels, food, hygiene products, equipment and financial resources were presented to both organisations.
This meaningful gesture forms part of the chamber’s broader Resurge the Bay initiative, a campaign aimed at revitalising the city through people-centred economic and social renewal.
The Women Empowerment Network, which seeks to empower and advance women in business through lobbying, networking, training and opportunity sharing, has extended its reach beyond the commercial sphere to embrace humanitarian action.
This initiative unites women leaders and businesses behind a shared cause — to bring dignity and hope to the most vulnerable members of society.
Speaking at the handover event, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen highlighted the importance of the initiative.
“Today marks a moment of hope and shared humanity,” she said.
“Through the adoption of SOS Children’s Village and ACVV Khayalethu Child and Youth Care Centre, we are not just making donations, we are acknowledging the lives, dignity and potential of our most vulnerable children and young people.
“This initiative aligns perfectly with our Resurge the Bay initiative, which is grounded in the belief that economic revival must go hand-in-hand with social renewal.
“A resurgent city is one where business does not operate in isolation but is deeply rooted in its community, where care and commerce walk hand in hand.
“The support from our Women Empowerment Network, MSMEs, and corporate partners demonstrates the spirit of ubuntu that lives in our business community.
“Together we are creating pathways for sustainable upliftment and reaffirming that we all have a role to play in building a better, more inclusive Nelson Mandela Bay.”
Van Huyssteen said the support from the local business community had been both generous and diverse, including:
- AutoX: Financial donation of R1,000 per home;
- Garden Routeman: Financial donation of R3,000 per home;
- The Eco Laundry: Donation of non-perishable food;
- Jendamark: Non-perishable food items to the value of R5,000; and
- Boardwalk Hotel and Casino: 50 buckets per home filled with non-perishable items.
In addition, more than 150 goody bags filled with essential items were donated by local MSMEs, showing that support is coming not just from large corporates, but also from small businesses across the metro.
A formal cheque handover will be arranged for companies committing financial contributions.
For the beneficiary organisations, the support carries both deep emotional meaning and practical impact.
SOS Children’s Village, which provides alternative family-based care for orphaned or abandoned children and supports at-risk families in the community, welcomed the adoption.
“Being adopted by the network is more than a gift — it is a recognition of the children and families we serve, and the struggles they face daily,” SOS Children’s Village programme director Jackie Scheuble said.
“The donations we received today speak directly to the practical needs of our children and households.
“Food, clothing and hygiene essentials are the basics of dignity.
“We are especially moved by the way businesses, large and small, have come together to wrap their arms around our village.
“It reminds us that these children are not forgotten. They are part of a greater family that cares.”
ACVV Khayalethu Child and Youth Care Centre, which works with vulnerable boys in the city, echoed the significance of the initiative.
“This support arrives at a critical time for us. At Khayalethu, we provide more than shelter, we offer healing, safety, and the opportunity for young boys to rebuild their lives,” ACVV Khayalethu director Dr Marietjie van der Merwe said.
“Growing boys into good men.
“Being chosen by the chamber and its Women Empowerment Network affirms the value of our work and allows us to continue offering holistic development programmes, from education to life skills training.
“The donations we’ve received will immediately improve the quality of care we can provide.
“Just as importantly, the public recognition of our mission inspires our team and our young people to keep striving.”
The Women Empowerment Network partnered with FNB in advancing the initiative.
The Herald
