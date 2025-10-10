Nelson Mandela Bay is set to host one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year — “The Evolution of a Fashion Designer”, a show and supplier expo curated by renowned local designer Carlos Fritz.
The event will take place on Saturday November 22 at The Gallery in Produce Street and promises a day full of fashion, creativity and industry networking.
The day begins with the supplier expo from 9am to 4pm where suppliers, manufacturers and service providers will showcase their offerings to designers, buyers and fashion enthusiasts.
The evening will culminate in a runway fashion show from 7pm to 10pm, featuring the latest collections by the Eastern Cape-born Fritz.
With a formal dress code and a ticket price of R280, guests can expect a high-end experience, complete with media coverage, influencer appearances and VIP engagements.
“This event is about more than fashion — it’s about empowering local talent, building industry connections and celebrating the creative spirit of the Eastern Cape,” Fritz said.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
For more information, contact the event information line on 083-244-3272 or email carlosfritzcreations@gmail.com
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay in for a fashion treat
Image: FACEBOOK
Nelson Mandela Bay is set to host one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year — “The Evolution of a Fashion Designer”, a show and supplier expo curated by renowned local designer Carlos Fritz.
The event will take place on Saturday November 22 at The Gallery in Produce Street and promises a day full of fashion, creativity and industry networking.
The day begins with the supplier expo from 9am to 4pm where suppliers, manufacturers and service providers will showcase their offerings to designers, buyers and fashion enthusiasts.
The evening will culminate in a runway fashion show from 7pm to 10pm, featuring the latest collections by the Eastern Cape-born Fritz.
With a formal dress code and a ticket price of R280, guests can expect a high-end experience, complete with media coverage, influencer appearances and VIP engagements.
“This event is about more than fashion — it’s about empowering local talent, building industry connections and celebrating the creative spirit of the Eastern Cape,” Fritz said.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
For more information, contact the event information line on 083-244-3272 or email carlosfritzcreations@gmail.com
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News