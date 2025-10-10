News

Tornado sighting near Rand Airport: weather service investigating

By Staff reporter - 10 October 2025
A possible tornado was spotted during Thursday's thunderstorm in Gauteng.
Image: 123RF/thvideo

During thunderstorms over Gauteng on Thursday afternoon “a short-lived tornado” was observed around Germiston.

“Videos shared online support the sighting,” the South African Weather Service (Saws) said.

“Saws teams will conduct an on-site damage assessment to determine its intensity.”

