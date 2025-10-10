Two arrested after stolen bakkie and other goods recovered

Teamwork between Kabega Park police, the K-9 unit, Flying Squad and a private security company led to the arrests of two suspects and the recovery of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and other stolen goods in Gqeberha.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, members identified a green VW Jetta in Rowallan Park with a registration number of a Toyota Hilux bakkie that had been reported stolen at the beginning of October.
“The members obtained a search warrant for a house in Froneman Street, Rowallan Park.
“During the execution of the search warrant, the members found the green VW Jetta still fitted with the registration plates of the stolen Toyota Hilux and other suspected stolen property,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said a 40-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.
Members also confiscated cattle rails, a two-way radio and a cellphone.
“The SAPS team and private security company further followed up on information gathered in Rowallan Park and proceeded to Greenshields Park.
“On arrival, they were informed by the occupant of the house that the Toyota Hilux bakkie was purchased by his uncle.
“The uncle, aged 52, was contacted and on his arrival with the stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie, he was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.
“During a further search of the property, the members also confiscated two Stihl weed eaters and a Stihl leaf blower that was in the Toyota Hilux bakkie when it was stolen.
“The members also noticed a brown trailer that was reported stolen from Miramar on October 6.
“The suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and stolen property.”
Janse van Rensburg said the police members followed up on further information, and on arrival in Keet Street, Overbaakens, confiscated a maroon Ford Bantam bakkie that was allegedly used during the theft of the trailer.
The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.
She said the total value of the recovered property was about R228,000.
Both suspects will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
The Herald
Two arrested after stolen bakkie and other goods recovered
Image: SUPPLIED
Teamwork between Kabega Park police, the K-9 unit, Flying Squad and a private security company led to the arrests of two suspects and the recovery of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and other stolen goods in Gqeberha.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, members identified a green VW Jetta in Rowallan Park with a registration number of a Toyota Hilux bakkie that had been reported stolen at the beginning of October.
“The members obtained a search warrant for a house in Froneman Street, Rowallan Park.
“During the execution of the search warrant, the members found the green VW Jetta still fitted with the registration plates of the stolen Toyota Hilux and other suspected stolen property,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said a 40-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.
Members also confiscated cattle rails, a two-way radio and a cellphone.
“The SAPS team and private security company further followed up on information gathered in Rowallan Park and proceeded to Greenshields Park.
“On arrival, they were informed by the occupant of the house that the Toyota Hilux bakkie was purchased by his uncle.
“The uncle, aged 52, was contacted and on his arrival with the stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie, he was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.
“During a further search of the property, the members also confiscated two Stihl weed eaters and a Stihl leaf blower that was in the Toyota Hilux bakkie when it was stolen.
“The members also noticed a brown trailer that was reported stolen from Miramar on October 6.
“The suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and stolen property.”
Janse van Rensburg said the police members followed up on further information, and on arrival in Keet Street, Overbaakens, confiscated a maroon Ford Bantam bakkie that was allegedly used during the theft of the trailer.
The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.
She said the total value of the recovered property was about R228,000.
Both suspects will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News